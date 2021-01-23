FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Issued By Wedbush

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 489,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

