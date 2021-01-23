FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $832,220.44 and $237.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000141 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000989 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 542,410,075 coins and its circulating supply is 517,597,338 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.