Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.86.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

