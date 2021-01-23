Gary G. Zyla Sells 1,909 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,238.88 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

