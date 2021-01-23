Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:GECFF traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $142.10. 317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136. Gecina has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.29.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

