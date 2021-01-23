Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

