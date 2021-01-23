GeoDB (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.43 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $192,130.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

GeoDB is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

