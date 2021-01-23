GeoDB Trading Down 10.5% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $203,418.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.