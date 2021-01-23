GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

GeoPark stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $729.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $20.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

