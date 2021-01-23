Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.27. Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.