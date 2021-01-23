Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

