Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

