GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

