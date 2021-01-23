GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

