GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

