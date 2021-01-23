Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $54,626.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00432288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

