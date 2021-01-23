Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

