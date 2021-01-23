Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 9.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 78,042,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 65,687,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globalstar by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.