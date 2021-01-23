Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $95.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,019,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,528,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,355. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

