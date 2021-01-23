Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.09. 486,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 344,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $457,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

