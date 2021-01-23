GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 253.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 51.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

