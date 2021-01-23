GNY Reaches Market Cap of $81.55 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $81.55 million and $147,500.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00667955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.65 or 0.04325334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017743 BTC.

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY's official website is www.gny.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

