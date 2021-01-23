Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 3,400 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

