Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.