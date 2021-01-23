Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

