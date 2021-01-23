Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.55. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 42,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, precious and base metal, and diamond deposits.

