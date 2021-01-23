Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $14.63. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 270,703 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,663 shares of company stock worth $1,270,471 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.