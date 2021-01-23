Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

