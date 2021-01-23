Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report sales of $113.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $463.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $469.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.77 million, with estimates ranging from $448.54 million to $484.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

GWB stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

