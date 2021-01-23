Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

GRBK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.