Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 12th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years.

GPP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

