Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

GCBC stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.49. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

