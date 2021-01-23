GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GHG opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

