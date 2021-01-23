Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $847.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.