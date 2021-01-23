Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.