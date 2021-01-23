Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.36

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $11.85 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.41 or 0.03851226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00429871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01333569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00541534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00428823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,544,260 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

