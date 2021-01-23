GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Up 6.5%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 816,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 862,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 558,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

