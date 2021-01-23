H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FUL opened at $52.73 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

