H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of HEO opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,006,438 shares of company stock worth $12,013,474.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

