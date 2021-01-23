HackenAI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.