Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Halving Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space.

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.