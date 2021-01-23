Handshake Trading 6% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and $1.54 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.07 or 0.03863075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00432288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.01328603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00536530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00423797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00269953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,295,053 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

