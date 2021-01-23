Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

