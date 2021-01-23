Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HAYPY stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

