HC Wainwright Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $125.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

VIR stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,249 shares of company stock worth $1,532,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

