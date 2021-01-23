HC Wainwright Cuts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $17.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.68.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.