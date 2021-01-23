HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

CLBS stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.