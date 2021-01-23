Head to Head Comparison: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micron Solutions and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -492.76% -288.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.68 -$2.14 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,671.99 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -1.00

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

