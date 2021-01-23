Head-To-Head Comparison: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) versus Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newgioco Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Newgioco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talend and Newgioco Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 5.77 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -66.29 Newgioco Group $35.58 million 2.68 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -9.69

Newgioco Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newgioco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talend and Newgioco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newgioco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Talend presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than Newgioco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Newgioco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -26.20% -72.44% -5.03% Newgioco Group -10.83% -45.78% -14.76%

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with HVR for integrating data for business operations and analytics. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suresnes, France.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group, Inc. in July 2016. Newgioco Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

