Head to Head Contrast: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.19% 4.20% 1.90% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -2.20% -2.95% -1.41%

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.27 $700.00 million $2.17 21.38 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.52 billion 0.10 $251.18 million $4.67 0.75

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avangrid and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 1 0 2.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

Avangrid beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. Avangrid, Inc. owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.0 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

